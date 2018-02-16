All eyes on President Ramaphosa when he delivers Sona

Speaking after his election as president in the National Assembly on Thursday, Ramaphosa hinted at some of the issues he will be tackling in his address.

CAPE TOWN - The attention of the nation will be trained on newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday night, when he delivers his maiden State of the Nation Address (Sona).

The international community will also be hanging on his every word.

“South Africa must come first in everything that we all do.”

Ramaphosa says that he is a servant of the people of South Africa. The president has promised to outline the steps he’ll take to deal with rampant graft in his address tonight.

“Issues dealing with corruption, issues on how we can straighten out our state-owned enterprises and how we deal with state capture are issues on our radars.”

His next awaited step is how he will transform Cabinet and restore investor confidence.

