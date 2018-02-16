All eyes on President Ramaphosa when he delivers Sona
Speaking after his election as president in the National Assembly on Thursday, Ramaphosa hinted at some of the issues he will be tackling in his address.
CAPE TOWN - The attention of the nation will be trained on newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday night, when he delivers his maiden State of the Nation Address (Sona).
The international community will also be hanging on his every word.
Speaking after his election as president in the National Assembly on Thursday, Ramaphosa hinted at some of the issues he will be tackling in his address.
“South Africa must come first in everything that we all do.”
Ramaphosa says that he is a servant of the people of South Africa. The president has promised to outline the steps he’ll take to deal with rampant graft in his address tonight.
“Issues dealing with corruption, issues on how we can straighten out our state-owned enterprises and how we deal with state capture are issues on our radars.”
His next awaited step is how he will transform Cabinet and restore investor confidence.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.