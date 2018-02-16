AgriSA concerned by spread of armyworm
AgriSA's Janse Rabie says they are concerned, because the spread of the fast breeding invasive worm, will have devastating effects on South Africa's maize harvest.
CAPE TOWN – Some farmers hit hard by the drought have also had to deal with the spread of the fall armyworm.
AgriSA says that experts expect the parasite to spread across South Africa, with the possible exception of the Western Cape.
Infestations have been detected throughout Limpopo and in parts of Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape.
He says other crops like wheat, cotton and potatoes can also be affected.
Rabie adds the current water crisis does not have a direct effect on the spread.
But coupled with the drought, the armyworm infestation could leave a major dent in the economy.
AgriSA says the armyworm is not affecting the many crops cultivated with a disease resistant variety of maize.
