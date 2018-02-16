Popular Topics
Agri WC warns of further job losses if water crisis continues

Agri Western Cape CEO Carl Opperman says they've had to manage this crisis as effectively as possible with the water that's available.

Farmers have been unable to harvest vineyards on a farm in Vredendal, Western Cape due to the current drought in the province. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Farmers have been unable to harvest vineyards on a farm in Vredendal, Western Cape due to the current drought in the province. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
11 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Agri Western Cape says more job losses can be expected if the water crisis continues or worsens.

The group says that more than 50,000 seasonal workers have lost out on work this year due to the drought.

Agri Western Cape CEO Carl Opperman says: “More farms which basically have no cash flow this season, so they have to cover certain overhead costs. We can see there’s been a reduction not only on the labour side but also on the production side, which is going to have quite a negative effect on our rural economy and the state’s fiscus.”

Opperman says they've had to manage this crisis as effectively as possible with the water that's available, but they're already seeing the negative impact on the local economy.

“For that reason we’re in negotiations with government and disaster management in the Western Cape, where there’s a workstream addressing this problem at the moment.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

