Agri WC warns of further job losses if water crisis continues
Agri Western Cape CEO Carl Opperman says they've had to manage this crisis as effectively as possible with the water that's available.
CAPE TOWN - Agri Western Cape says more job losses can be expected if the water crisis continues or worsens.
The group says that more than 50,000 seasonal workers have lost out on work this year due to the drought.
Agri Western Cape CEO Carl Opperman says: “More farms which basically have no cash flow this season, so they have to cover certain overhead costs. We can see there’s been a reduction not only on the labour side but also on the production side, which is going to have quite a negative effect on our rural economy and the state’s fiscus.”
Opperman says they've had to manage this crisis as effectively as possible with the water that's available, but they're already seeing the negative impact on the local economy.
“For that reason we’re in negotiations with government and disaster management in the Western Cape, where there’s a workstream addressing this problem at the moment.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Business
-
Eskom: Koko can be held accountable through other legal processes
-
Werkmans puzzled by Transnet response to train scandal report
-
Media houses fined for collusion must contribute to development fund
-
Eskom: Disciplinary action against Koko halted
-
Absa: ‘Delighted’ by judgment on Mkhwebane Ciex Report
-
Hackers stole $6m from Russian bank via SWIFT system - central bank
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.