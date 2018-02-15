WC State of the Province Address to take place on 22 Feb

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape State of the Province Address has been postponed to 22 February.

It's been moved because the State of the Nation Address will be held at Parliament on Friday.

The provincial legislature's James Retief says: “The State of the Province that was supposed to take place on Friday 16 February has been postponed until Thursday 22 February and will take place at 2.15 in the afternoon.”