[WATCH LIVE] Cyril Ramaphosa voted in as SA's new president

CAPE TOWN - Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected as the new president of South Africa.

He was elected unopposed a short while ago.

After objections and a walkout by the Economic Freedom Fighters, there was ultimately only one nomination for the vacant position as head of state.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng put the question to acting President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Honourable acting president, do you accept the nomination?”

Ramaphosa responded, “Yes I do”.

Then the moment so many had been waiting for.

“The nomination is in order. Accordingly, in terms of item 5 of part A of Schedule 3 to the Constitution, I declare the honourable Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, the duly elected president of the Republic of South Africa.”

Jubilant ANC MPs leapt to their feet, cheering and clapping – and singing in praise of the man who will now lead the country – and their party to next year’s elections.

After declaring Ramaphosa the new president, and some singing in the house, the Chief Justice handed the chair back to Baleka Mbete who presided over statements from political parties on the election of Ramaphosa as the country's new president.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says the opposition will continue to hold the African National Congress to account.

“We don’t have a Jacob Zuma problem; we have an ANC problem. And I want to say this; that this is a moment in our country where we must move Section 50 and go back to the people of South Africa and ask them for a fresh mandate.

"So, that we can bring a new beginning to South Africa. So, that the people who are without work can find work, the hungry can find food; those who are without schooling can go to a decent school and ultimately South Africa will belong to all, black and white.”

He says the party will challenge the ANC next year.

“Mr Ramaphosa, I wish you strength but know we will hold you accountable and I will see you in 2019 on the ballot box.”