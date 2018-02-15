[WATCH] EFF calls for early elections after Zuma resignation
This comes despite the resignation of Jacob Zuma as president of South Africa on Wednesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite the resignation of Jacob Zuma as president of South Africa on Wednesday night, EFF leader Julis Malema is still calling for early elections.
The EFF are holding a media briefing in response to Zuma's resignation.
Malema also announced that the EFF will not participate in the election of a new president, saying that his party has no confidence in the ANC.
Malema says that despite the ANC recalling Jacob Zuma, it is still a party that protected him for so long, while the rest of the country had been calling for his removal.
The EFF leader says he doesn't trust Cyril Ramaphosa.
"Even those who will be elected afer Jacob Zuma will be nothing but substitutes in the same corruption game and competition. If Ramaphosa becomes president, he will simply replace Zuma's corruption stooges with his own stooges. The EFF will therefore not participate in the election of a new president to replace Zuma."
Malema says that the EFF does not want to legitimise anyone from the ruling party and will call for a dissolution of Parliament at the first opportunity.
WATCH: EFF responds to Zuma resignation
#EFF Malema says they will call on dissolution of parliament in favor of elections. He says they won’t participate in election of new president. CM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2018
#EFF Malema says EFF has no confidence in entire leadership of ANC “if Ramaphosa becomes president he will replace Zuma’s corruption stooges with his stooges” CM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2018
More in Politics
-
[WATCH] The curtain drops: Zuma moments we’ll never forget
-
Fate of some ministers hangs in balance as Ramaphosa takes over
-
Patricia de Lille's battle is not over yet
-
[WATCH] Maimane weighs in on Zuma resignation
-
[WATCH] EFF reacts to Zuma's resignation
-
Khoza feels vindicated after speaking out against Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.