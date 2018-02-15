[WATCH] EFF calls for early elections after Zuma resignation

This comes despite the resignation of Jacob Zuma as president of South Africa on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the resignation of Jacob Zuma as president of South Africa on Wednesday night, EFF leader Julis Malema is still calling for early elections.

The EFF are holding a media briefing in response to Zuma's resignation.

Malema also announced that the EFF will not participate in the election of a new president, saying that his party has no confidence in the ANC.

Malema says that despite the ANC recalling Jacob Zuma, it is still a party that protected him for so long, while the rest of the country had been calling for his removal.

The EFF leader says he doesn't trust Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Even those who will be elected afer Jacob Zuma will be nothing but substitutes in the same corruption game and competition. If Ramaphosa becomes president, he will simply replace Zuma's corruption stooges with his own stooges. The EFF will therefore not participate in the election of a new president to replace Zuma."

Malema says that the EFF does not want to legitimise anyone from the ruling party and will call for a dissolution of Parliament at the first opportunity.

WATCH: EFF responds to Zuma resignation

#EFF Malema says they will call on dissolution of parliament in favor of elections. He says they won’t participate in election of new president. CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2018