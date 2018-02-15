[WATCH] Jacob Zuma: The fall of an ANC son, put to the sword by his comrades
Sheldon Morais & Thomas Holder & Thembekile Mrototo | Eyewitness News analyses Jacob Zuma's political life and times, looking back at his highs, many lows and controversies.
More in Multimedia
-
[WATCH] Strange comings & goings at Oakbay
-
[WATCH] Hawks raid Gupta-owned Oakbay premises
-
[WATCH] 'What have I done wrong?'
-
[WATCH] I'm willing to resign after June - Zuma
-
[WATCH] President Zuma: I was against recalling Thabo Mbeki
-
[WATCH] ANC parliamentary caucus discuss Zuma recall
-
[WATCH] De Lille happy with High Court verdict
-
[WATCH] Luthuli House responds to Zuma's address on recall
-
[WATCH] President Zuma: I don't agree with ANC decision to recall me
-
[WATCH] Hawks raid Gupta family compound
-
[WATCH] Malusi Gigaba: President Zuma should step down immediately
-
[WATCH] Opposition parties & commentators weigh in on Zuma recall
-
[WATCH] Truck spills 'gold' on Joburg highway
-
[WATCH] SAPS launches turnaround plan in Cape Town
-
[WATCH] ANC NEC recalls President Zuma
-
[WATCH] #ZumaExit: What happened overnight
-
[WATCH] Mail thieves unknowingly steal 500 cockroaches
-
[WATCH] Van Breda trial: State argues premeditated murder
-
[WATCH] Maimane: ANC needs to focus on removing Zuma and not unity
-
[WATCH] Bannon: Women are going to take over society
-
[WATCH] Woman with rare disease wakes up with British accent
-
[WATCH] Russian plane's final moments captured on camera
-
[WATCH] Social media giants grilled on fake news
-
[WATCH] Technobyte with Aki Anastasiou
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.