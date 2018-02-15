Three suspects arrested for cable theft in Bonteheuwel

Bonteheuwel is one of several communities being serviced by Metrorail's central line, which has been out of service for the past five weeks due to vandalism.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspected cable thieves have been arrested in the Bonteheuwel, Netreg area.

During security patrols on Tuesday night, officers caught the trio red-handed, busy digging for cables.

The youngest suspect is 15-years-old.

On Wednesday night, Metrorail's Protection Services team arrested another suspect for possession of illegal substances and confiscated dagga bushes growing on his Netreg property.

Metrorail's Riana Scott says: “Our protection services arrested somebody last night for possession of illegal substances and also confiscated some dagga bushes growing in a property in Netreg.”