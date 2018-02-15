'They’ve chucked him out as if he’s some hooligan'
A family member of Jacob Zuma has reacted to the news of his resignation.
NKANDLA - Jacob Zuma's relatives say that his family is trying “with heavy hearts” to accept his resignation.
Family members formed part of a small group of demonstrators who’ve gathered outside Zuma’s Nkandla homestead in a show of solidarity.
A handful of ANC supporters gathered and sang in support of the former president.
One of Zuma’s relatives, MaMnyandu, who is married to the president’s brother, says the children and family have suffered, especially toward the end of his tenure in office.
“They’ve chucked him out as if he’s some hooligan who never fought during the struggle.”
She says that it’s been difficult to listen to the news on the radio because Zuma’s resignation is dominating headlines.
Meanwhile, ANC councillor Bongokwakhe Mbambo says the people of Nkandla look forward to Zuma’s return.
#ZumaRecall Former president Jacob Zuma’s relative , MaMnyandu (she’s married to Zuma’s brother) says she is hurting. She says the way Zuma has been recalled doesn’t respect how much he fought for the country during the struggle. ZN pic.twitter.com/6Q0ilOQobc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2018
#ZumaRecall The handful of Zuma supporters wearing ANC regalia are singing “Wenzeni uZuma, Wenzeni uZuma awuphendule” which means “What has Zuma done , please tell us”. The organizers are saying the numbers are likely to increase as the day progresses. ZN pic.twitter.com/fLX3wJdl8n— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
-
[WATCH] The curtain drops: Zuma moments we’ll never forget
-
Fate of some ministers hangs in balance as Ramaphosa takes over
-
Patricia de Lille's battle is not over yet
-
[WATCH] Maimane weighs in on Zuma resignation
-
[WATCH] EFF reacts to Zuma's resignation
-
Khoza feels vindicated after speaking out against Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.