'They’ve chucked him out as if he’s some hooligan'

A family member of Jacob Zuma has reacted to the news of his resignation.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Supplied
FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Supplied
5 hours ago

NKANDLA - Jacob Zuma's relatives say that his family is trying “with heavy hearts” to accept his resignation.

Family members formed part of a small group of demonstrators who’ve gathered outside Zuma’s Nkandla homestead in a show of solidarity.

A handful of ANC supporters gathered and sang in support of the former president.

One of Zuma’s relatives, MaMnyandu, who is married to the president’s brother, says the children and family have suffered, especially toward the end of his tenure in office.

“They’ve chucked him out as if he’s some hooligan who never fought during the struggle.”

She says that it’s been difficult to listen to the news on the radio because Zuma’s resignation is dominating headlines.

Meanwhile, ANC councillor Bongokwakhe Mbambo says the people of Nkandla look forward to Zuma’s return.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

