'The best Valentine's gift SA could get' - Zuma resigns

Jacob Zuma announced his resignation in a live address on Wednesday, 14 February 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa and the rest of the world will remember 14 February 2018 as the day Jacob Zuma resigned as president of the country.

Zuma announced his resignation after 22.30 pm during a live broadcast from the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Naturally, with a historic event such as this which many have been waiting for, there is a lot of reaction on social media. Some are celebrating the announcement, while others are sad to see him go.