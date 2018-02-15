Suspects linked to Estina Dairy farm fraud to appear in court

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

Suspects linked to Estina Dairy farm fraud to appear in court

The Hawks swooped on the Gupta family’s Saxonwold compound on Wednesday as well as several other residences and business properties.

The courtroom at the Bloemfontein magistrates court where suspects, including a member of the Gupta family, are expected to appear on 15 February 2018. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
The courtroom at the Bloemfontein magistrates court where suspects, including a member of the Gupta family, are expected to appear on 15 February 2018. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
9 hours ago

PRETORIA – At least five suspects linked to the Estina dairy farm fraud and corruption investigation are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrates court on Thursday morning.

The Hawks swooped on the Gupta family’s Saxonwold compound on Wednesday as well as several other residences and business properties.

While some suspects were arrested, others handed themselves over to the authorities.

It’s unclear if more will be added to the charge sheet today.

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters and Democratic Alliance have gathered outside to witness the first appearance of at least five suspects in what is seen as the first real action against state capture.

The Hawks have remained tight-lipped on the identities of the suspects but it’s understood at least one of them is from the Gupta family.

The court is expected to hear a formal bail application and see the State push for strict conditions because some of the suspects are considered flights risks.

The arrests on Wednesday follow recent raids on the Free State Agriculture Department as well as Premier Ace Magashule’s office.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit has also attached the dairy farm in Vrede and bank accounts linked to Estina.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA