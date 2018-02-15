State not opposed to granting bail to Estina dairy farm suspects

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

State not opposed to granting bail to Estina dairy farm suspects

Former Oakbay chief executives Varun Gupta and Nazeem Howa, as well as current CEO Ronica Ragavan are among those in the dock.

The suspects in the Vrede dairy farm project case appear in the Bloemfontein magistrates court on 15 February 2018. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
The suspects in the Vrede dairy farm project case appear in the Bloemfontein magistrates court on 15 February 2018. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
5 hours ago

PRETORIA - Bail proceedings for the eight people implicated in the Estina Dairy Farm scandal are underway in the Bloemfontein magistrates court.

Former Oakbay chief executives Varun Gupta and Nazeem Howa, as well as current CEO Ronica Ragavan are among those in the dock.

Three of the accused are senior officials in the Free State Agriculture Department.

The State has told the court that it is not opposed to bail being granted but there are conditions.

Three of the Gupta family's lieutenants and staunchest defenders now stand in the dock accused of crimes which benefited the family.

Ashu Chawla, Howa and Ragavan are expected to apply for bail today alongside Varun Gupta.

Also in the dock is Free State Agriculture head of department Peter Thabethe and the department’s former chief financial officer Sylvia Dlamini.

The accused face charges of fraud, money laundering, contravening section of the Public Finance Management Act as well as Contravention Of The Companies Act.

The Hawks have identified 13 suspects in total, two are on the run while three are abroad.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA