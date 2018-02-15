State not opposed to granting bail to Estina dairy farm suspects
Former Oakbay chief executives Varun Gupta and Nazeem Howa, as well as current CEO Ronica Ragavan are among those in the dock.
PRETORIA - Bail proceedings for the eight people implicated in the Estina Dairy Farm scandal are underway in the Bloemfontein magistrates court.
Former Oakbay chief executives Varun Gupta and Nazeem Howa, as well as current CEO Ronica Ragavan are among those in the dock.
Three of the accused are senior officials in the Free State Agriculture Department.
The State has told the court that it is not opposed to bail being granted but there are conditions.
Three of the Gupta family's lieutenants and staunchest defenders now stand in the dock accused of crimes which benefited the family.
Ashu Chawla, Howa and Ragavan are expected to apply for bail today alongside Varun Gupta.
Also in the dock is Free State Agriculture head of department Peter Thabethe and the department’s former chief financial officer Sylvia Dlamini.
The accused face charges of fraud, money laundering, contravening section of the Public Finance Management Act as well as Contravention Of The Companies Act.
The Hawks have identified 13 suspects in total, two are on the run while three are abroad.
[WATCH] The suspects in the Vrede Dairy Farm Project case arrive in the Bloemfontein magistrates court. More information to follow.#GuptaCourt pic.twitter.com/vJG4gOK6rt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2018
#GuptaCourt BB pic.twitter.com/ZXjykbIUbl— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[WATCH] The curtain drops: Zuma moments we’ll never forget
-
Fate of some ministers hangs in balance as Ramaphosa takes over
-
Patricia de Lille's battle is not over yet
-
[WATCH] Maimane weighs in on Zuma resignation
-
Oxfam sex scandal prompts ‘disappointed’ Tutu to step down as ambassador
-
[WATCH] EFF reacts to Zuma's resignation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.