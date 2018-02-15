State not opposed to granting bail to Estina dairy farm suspects

Former Oakbay chief executives Varun Gupta and Nazeem Howa, as well as current CEO Ronica Ragavan are among those in the dock.

PRETORIA - Bail proceedings for the eight people implicated in the Estina Dairy Farm scandal are underway in the Bloemfontein magistrates court.

Former Oakbay chief executives Varun Gupta and Nazeem Howa, as well as current CEO Ronica Ragavan are among those in the dock.

Three of the accused are senior officials in the Free State Agriculture Department.

The State has told the court that it is not opposed to bail being granted but there are conditions.

Three of the Gupta family's lieutenants and staunchest defenders now stand in the dock accused of crimes which benefited the family.

Ashu Chawla, Howa and Ragavan are expected to apply for bail today alongside Varun Gupta.

Also in the dock is Free State Agriculture head of department Peter Thabethe and the department’s former chief financial officer Sylvia Dlamini.

The accused face charges of fraud, money laundering, contravening section of the Public Finance Management Act as well as Contravention Of The Companies Act.

The Hawks have identified 13 suspects in total, two are on the run while three are abroad.

[WATCH] The suspects in the Vrede Dairy Farm Project case arrive in the Bloemfontein magistrates court. More information to follow.#GuptaCourt pic.twitter.com/vJG4gOK6rt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)