Some ANC MPs hit back at Zuma for playing victim

President Jacob Zuma may have played the victim on Wednesday when he claimed he doesn’t know why the ANC has recalled him, but some ANC MPs simply don’t buy it.

Jacob Zuma delivering an address on 14 February 2018 in which he announced his resignation as president of South Africa. Picture: GCIS.
Jacob Zuma delivering an address on 14 February 2018 in which he announced his resignation as president of South Africa. Picture: GCIS.
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament (MPs) have started reacting to former president Jacob Zuma’s late night resignation, with some criticising him for claiming he doesn’t know why he was booted out.

Zuma may have played the victim on Wednesday when he claimed he doesn’t know why the ANC has recalled him but some ANC MPs simply don’t buy it.

Member of parliament Mondli Gungubele says: “The very fact that you don’t know the reason is the reason why you should not continue.”

Deputy minister Bheki Cele says that instead of crying foul, Zuma must approach the ANC if he feels aggrieved.

“Usually those that are aggrieved approach the organisation, it’s not the organisation that moves around trying to find those people who are aggrieved.”

What about Blade Nzimande, the man who was fired by Zuma last year?

“We wish it was earlier but it’s done now, let’s just do with what needs to be done.”

While many ANC members were quick to welcome Zuma’s decision to resign, some are simply not comfortable expressing their reaction.

GALLERY: Jacob Zuma’s life in politics

Timeline

