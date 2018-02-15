Rand hovers near 3-year highs after Zuma quits
The 75-year old leader resigned on Wednesday, reluctantly heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in power.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was little changed in early deals on Thursday, largely holding on to gains notched up overnight after President Jacob Zuma resigned.
At 0608 GMT, the rand was at R11.7300 against the dollar, barely changed from its overnight close R11.7200 in New York and not far from levels last seen in March 2015.
The rand has been rising since December last year on signs that Zuma - under whose tenure Africa’s most advanced economy has hardly expanded - could be ousted even before his second term as president ends in 2019.
The 75-year old leader resigned on Wednesday, reluctantly heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in power.
“The removal of President Zuma is the end of the beginning, not the beginning of the end. Financial markets, investors and business owners are not going to be distracted by the early removal of yet another sitting president for much longer and the attention will turn to what the new order intends to do and when it will do it,” NKC African Economics said.
More in Business
-
Google's app network quietly becomes huge growth engine
-
Moody's 'closely monitoring developments' in SA
-
South African stocks surge after Zuma steps down
-
#RandReport: Rand hits 2-1/2-year high as ANC prepares to push out Zuma
-
[WATCH] Exxaro officials at Eskom inquiry
-
Rand strengthens as ANC joins Zuma no confidence motion
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.