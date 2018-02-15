Ramaphosa commits to fighting state capture in first address

Cyril Ramaphosa was elected unopposed in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon, less than a day after Jacob Zuma reluctantly resigned.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's fifth democratically elected president Cyril Ramaphosa has used his first speech as state leader to assure citizens that issues of state capture and corruption are on his radar.

President Ramaphosa says he'll work hard not to disappoint the people of South Africa.

“I thank you for the honour that you’ve bestowed on me by electing me into this position, I truly feel humbled to have been given this great privilege of being able to serve our people.”

Ramaphosa also referred to a comment by the Democratic Alliance's Mmusi Maimaine that he would see him in 2019.

“Honourable Maimane, I’m going to be seeing you regularly here in this house, on an ongoing basis. So, leave 2019 aside, let us deal with the current moment and work together on how we are going to improve the lives of our people. Rather than grandstanding, rather than standing on big platforms.”

'ONLY ONE NOMINATION'

After objections and a walkout by the Economic Freedom Fighters, there was ultimately only one nomination for the vacant position as head of state.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng put the question to acting president Ramaphosa: “Honourable acting president do you accept the nomination?"

Ramaphosa responded: “Yes I do”

Then the moment so many had been waiting for, Mogoeng announced: “The nomination is in order. Accordingly, in terms of item 5 of part A of schedule 3 to the Constitution, I declare Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa duly elected President of the Republic of South Africa.”

Jubilant African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament s leapt to their feet, cheering and clapping and singing in praise of the man who will now lead the country, and their party to next year’s elections.

ANC FACTIONS PRESENT UNITED FRONT

ANC members who were on opposing sides before the party’s elective conference in December presented a united front on Thursday.

Thursday’s sitting of the National Assembly was bound to be interesting, not only because a new president would be elected.

It is because for the first time two factions that battled it out ahead of the party’s elective conference were present in the National Assembly.

This includes those who questioned and didn’t support Ramaphosa to be the next president of the party.

Ministers such as Lindiwe Zulu, Fikile Mbalula, Nomvula Mokonyane, Des van Rooyan, David Mahlobo and others who rallied behind Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and were fierce supporters of Jacob Zuma, who’s since been pushed to resign, looked cheerful.

But conspicuous by their absence on the ANC benches were Bathabile Dlamini and Mosebenzi Zwane.

All ANC MPs showed a united front at end of Ramaphosa’s speech-giving him a standing ovation.

Ramaphosa will be sworn in at Tuynhuys on Thursday afternoon.

S&P global says South Africa's sovereign credit ratings and outlook will not be improved immediately.

The agency rates the country's foreign currency debt at BB with a stable outlook and its local currency debt at BB+ with a stable outlook.

Both ratings are in the sub-investment grade or 'junk' category.

Earlier on Thursday, rival agency Moody's said its "monitoring" developments.

The rand, meanwhile, is holding steady on R11. 66 to the dollar.