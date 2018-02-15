Police raid office building in Bloemfontein CBD, seize drugs

Police raided an office block after receiving a tip and say no arrests have been made.

JOHANNESBURG - Free State police are searching for criminals responsible for possessing a large number of drugs following a raid in the Bloemfontein CBD.

Police raided an office block next to the Celtics football club offices after receiving a tip-off.

Police say no arrests have been made.

The police's Chaka Marope said: “This afternoon at around 2 pm, the police in Bloemfontein raided an office apartment which is situated next to the office of the Celtics club.”