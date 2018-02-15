Patricia de Lille's battle is not over yet
The Cape Town Mayor on Thursday barely survived a DA-lead motion of no confidence.
CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says Mayor Patricia de Lille surviving a vote of no confidence is not an indication that she holds the confidence of the city caucus.
One hundred and ten council members voted against the motion, 109 voted in favour and three abstained.
I am grateful to all the councillors today. Thank you 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Ym2nqijIdm— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) February 15, 2018
Maimane has stressed it’s important for office bearers to be held accountable.
“The federal legal charges against her will remain and we will proceed on that basis because we believe ultimately that the case that is before her still has to continue. We must get to the accountability of the matter.”
DA council chief whip Shaun August says it's time to mend broken relations within party structures.
“I’ve been engaging on various levels with my colleagues. As the chief whip, I’m asking for unity. We’ve engaged some Mayco members, both JP [Smith] and others. We are now putting together the unity package so that we as councillors can find one another and have a common goal to ensure we can make a difference in South Africa.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
