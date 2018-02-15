Parly Speaker receives Zuma's resignation letter
Zuma announced his resignation in a late night address on Wednesday night.
CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has now received Jacob Zuma’s letter of resignation.
It paves the way for Thursday afternoon’s election of Cyril Ramaphosa as his successor.
Zuma’s resignation is effective immediately.
Mbete has thanked Zuma for his service to the nation.
Jacob Zuma’s resignation letter will officially be published in the parliamentary notices.
Baleka Mbete says that she’s been informed that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is available to preside over the election of a new president this afternoon.
The agenda of Parliament was changed this morning to accommodate the election with a scheduled motion of no confidence, now falling away.
The ANC’s parliamentary caucus met this morning and was briefed by its whip Jackson Mthembu on the process that will unfold this afternoon.
The election will only go down to a vote if opposition parties choose to nominate their own candidates and indications are that some of them will.
More in Politics
-
[WATCH] The curtain drops: Zuma moments we’ll never forget
-
Fate of some ministers hangs in balance as Ramaphosa takes over
-
Patricia de Lille's battle is not over yet
-
[WATCH] Maimane weighs in on Zuma resignation
-
[WATCH] EFF reacts to Zuma's resignation
-
Khoza feels vindicated after speaking out against Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.