Parly Speaker receives Zuma's resignation letter

Zuma announced his resignation in a late night address on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has now received Jacob Zuma’s letter of resignation.

It paves the way for Thursday afternoon’s election of Cyril Ramaphosa as his successor.

Zuma’s resignation is effective immediately.

Mbete has thanked Zuma for his service to the nation.

Jacob Zuma’s resignation letter will officially be published in the parliamentary notices.

Baleka Mbete says that she’s been informed that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is available to preside over the election of a new president this afternoon.

The agenda of Parliament was changed this morning to accommodate the election with a scheduled motion of no confidence, now falling away.

The ANC’s parliamentary caucus met this morning and was briefed by its whip Jackson Mthembu on the process that will unfold this afternoon.

The election will only go down to a vote if opposition parties choose to nominate their own candidates and indications are that some of them will.