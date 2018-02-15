Parly Speaker Mbete waiting for Zuma's official resignation letter

Baleka Mbete's office has told Eyewitness News they have yet to receive this letter.

CAPE TOWN - The Speaker of the National Assembly has yet to receive a formal letter of resignation from Jacob Zuma following his announcement on Wednesday night.

Baleka Mbete's office says it's expecting the document soon.

Jacob Zuma addressed the nation last night and resigned.

But in order to formalise his resignation, he must send a letter to the Speaker of the House.

Baleka Mbete's office has told Eyewitness News they have yet to receive this letter.

"Remember they were operating from up north and it's just technical really. The letter is on its way."

On Thursday afternoon, Cyril Ramaphosa will be formally elected as South Africa's fifth president of the country's democratic era.

The election will be presided over by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

At a meeting of Parliament's programming comittee, ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu, confirmed that the Chief Justice would be available.

"We have received information from the Speaker that she has communicated with the office of the Chief Justice and it has made itself available today to officiate in the business of electing a new president."

Mthembu adds that the party is relieved that Zuma resigned and that there's no need for the motion of no confidence in Parliament.

"We are therefore relieved as the ANC, as we can now put closure on this matter. Of course, Parliament will still continue today. It will now elect a new president and we will put forward the ANC president as a nominee for the president of the Republic this afternoon in the National Assembly."

Parliament's programme committee has confirmed that the State of the Nation Address (Sona) will happen on Friday night.

Debate on the address is set down for Monday and Cyril Ramaphosa's reply on Tuesday and the budget address is on target for Wednesday.