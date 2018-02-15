Parly committee set to iron out details for Sona
The resignation of Jacob Zuma as president on Wednesday night means that a planned motion of no confidence scheduled to have been debated in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon falls away.
But it’s set to expedite Parliamentary processes to elect Cyril Ramaphosa as the country’s fifth president instead.
Indications are that the vote could happen as soon as this afternoon.
A joint programming committee meeting will be held this morning to iron out details related to Friday night’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).
Cyril Ramaphosa became the country’s acting President last night, when Jacob Zuma stepped down voluntarily and avoided being removed by Parliament.
Today, Parliament will be preparing to officially have him sworn him.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will have to preside over that election and opposition parties will also be allowed to nominate their own candidates.
Parliament will also be expecting an official resignation letter from Zuma.
For now, Zuma’s Cabinet remains intact and the business of government continues until Ramaphosa exercises his right to make changes.
He will also have to choose his deputy.
Once sworn-in, his first order of business will be to deliver the State of the Nation Address tomorrow night and to keep the Budget speech process on track for next Wednesday.
