Paarl farmer tells of ‘miraculous’ survival after attack

Fairview farm owner Charles Back, who's one of the province's most renowned winemakers, was assaulted by a group of armed men earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - A Paarl farmer has survived an attack during a house robbery at his property.

He has since been discharged from hospital.

His attackers fled the scene and have yet to be arrested.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “According to reports, the suspects gained access to the residence. They broke a window. The farm owner was attacked with a crowbar and tied up. The suspects stole various items, as well as a firearm.”

In Facebook post, the farmer described the attack as “physically and emotionally painful”.

“I was beaten up with a crowbar, have broken bones, was rolled up into a carpet and left for dead in my home. My escape is nothing short of miraculous, and I feel like I have come back from the dead. I am so grateful to be alive, and my heart goes out to all the people that have lost their family members in the ongoing farm attacks.”

The farmer has emphasised that he believes in the values of South Africa.

“"I want it to be known that this attack was not politically divisive in any way, but that these were just 3 common gangsters motivated by their own self-interests.”

