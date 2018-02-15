Oxfam sex scandal prompts ‘disappointed’ Tutu to step down as ambassador

The 86-year-old Nobel Peace Laureate pulled out of public life in 2010 due to his advancing years but had continued to represent Oxfam even in retirement.

JOHANNESBURG - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has stepped down as an ambassador for Oxfam, citing disappointment at the British aid agency's embroilment in a sex scandal involving staff in Haiti after a massive 2010 earthquake.

The 86-year-old Nobel Peace Laureate pulled out of public life in 2010 due to his advancing years but had continued to represent Oxfam even in retirement.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the archbishop says he's deeply disappointed by allegations of immorality and possible criminality involving humanitarian workers linked to the charity.

Last week, The Times newspaper reported that some Oxfam staff paid for sex with prostitutes in Haiti after the country's 2010 earthquake.

Oxfam has neither confirmed nor denied that specific account but has said an internal investigation in 2011 confirmed sexual misconduct occurred, and it has apologised.