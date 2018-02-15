Nkandla quiet following Jacob Zuma's exit as president

The future of Zuma's political life looms large and it remains to be seen if he will remain active in the ANC, considering the upcoming 2019 elections.

NKANDLA – The news of the former president Jacob Zuma's resignation is expected to begin making its way to his hometown of Nkandla where he soon might be returning.

It is still dawn and of course a new day is on the horizon with a different set of realities for Zuma, who is now an ordinary citizen.

Shortly after his resignation, the African National Congress (ANC) also gave a short briefing after the announcement but it’s not clear whether Zuma has been given some of the demands such as security for his family.

Zuma walked out of the briefing room at the Union Buildings with somewhat of a parting shot to journalists, saying "we will meet somewhere".

In the province of KwaZulu-Natal, particularly in his hometown of Nkandla, he does enjoy some support.

Since the ANC national executive committee (NEC) announced its decision to recall Zuma on Monday, residents living here in the KwaNxamalala area expressed their deep sadness at Zuma’s departure from the highest office.

Nothing appears to be out of the ordinary in the KwaNxamalala area in Nkandla.

But of course one can only wonder what the mood is like inside the homestead and how the family is reacting to the news of Zuma’s departure and if preparations are underway for Zuma’s return home.

After officially resigning from office on Wednesday night and the impending swearing in of Cyril Ramaphosa, former president Jacob Zuma is expected to vacate state premises and return home soon.

