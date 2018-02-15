Nkandla community prepares for Zuma’s homecoming

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

Nkandla community prepares for Zuma’s homecoming

Ward 14 ANC councillor Bongokwakhe Mbambo says the people of nkandla look forward to former president Zuma’s return.

FILE: ANC President Jacob Zuma arrives at the Ntolwane Primary School in Nkandla to vote. Picture: AFP
FILE: ANC President Jacob Zuma arrives at the Ntolwane Primary School in Nkandla to vote. Picture: AFP
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the news of Jacob Zuma’s resignation as president settles in his hometown of Nkandla, an African National Congress (ANC) councillor in the area says they are now going to begin preparations for his homecoming.

Ward 14 ANC councillor Bongokwakhe Mbambo says the people of Nkandla look forward to former president Zuma’s return.

Mbambo says that with Zuma out of office, he hopes the former president will assist with increasing the ANC’s support in the Inkatha Freedom Party-run local municipality.

“He has always said that he will return to the branch once stepping down. We want him back to help us grow the ANC in the area.”

Most residents have avoided speaking to the media, while another handful of ANC supporters have gathered outside Zuma’s Nkandla homestead in a show of solidarity.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA