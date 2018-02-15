Nkandla community prepares for Zuma’s homecoming
Ward 14 ANC councillor Bongokwakhe Mbambo says the people of nkandla look forward to former president Zuma’s return.
JOHANNESBURG - As the news of Jacob Zuma’s resignation as president settles in his hometown of Nkandla, an African National Congress (ANC) councillor in the area says they are now going to begin preparations for his homecoming.
Mbambo says that with Zuma out of office, he hopes the former president will assist with increasing the ANC’s support in the Inkatha Freedom Party-run local municipality.
“He has always said that he will return to the branch once stepping down. We want him back to help us grow the ANC in the area.”
Most residents have avoided speaking to the media, while another handful of ANC supporters have gathered outside Zuma’s Nkandla homestead in a show of solidarity.
#ZumaRecall Former president Jacob Zuma’s relative , MaMnyandu (she’s married to Zuma’s brother) says she is hurting. She says the way Zuma has been recalled doesn’t respect how much he fought for the country during the struggle. ZN pic.twitter.com/6Q0ilOQobc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2018
#ZumaRecall The handful of Zuma supporters wearing ANC regalia are singing “Wenzeni uZuma, Wenzeni uZuma awuphendule” which means “What has Zuma done , please tell us”. The organizers are saying the numbers are likely to increase as the day progresses. ZN pic.twitter.com/fLX3wJdl8n— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2018
#ZumaRecall [WATCH] Ward 14 ANC councillor in the KwaNxamalala area in #Nkandla Bongokwakhe Mbambo says now that Zuma's resignation is official , they'll now start making plans to welcome him back home. He says JZ has empowered the community in many ways. ZN pic.twitter.com/7LviwqaefC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2018
