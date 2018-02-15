Mbeki weighs in on Zuma resignation, Ramaphosa's era
Thabo Mbeki says change was needed because corruption has become entrenched in all spheres of government under the leadership of Jacob Zuma.
CAPE TOWN - Former President Thabo Mbeki has now publicly reacted to the recall of Jacob Zuma, saying the move was necessary given the deafening outcry over his leadership.
In an interview with the SABC on Thursday, Mbeki says change was needed because corruption has become entrenched in all spheres of government under the leadership of Zuma.
He says low economic growth, poverty, high unemployment rate remain burning problems.
Mbeki says Zuma’s resignation was a step in a right direction.
“I think President Zuma did the right thing. Once the leadership of the ANC took that position and in the context of what the majority of the population was saying, it was really time that he left office. Maybe he ought to have done it earlier so that the ANC was not forced to threaten a vote of no confidence and all that.”
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa takes his oath of office CA pic.twitter.com/vtczGeVTiX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2018
Mbeki has also congratulated newly-appointed President Cyril Ramaphosa.
He says the new faces in government should come with new results and positive change.
“I hope he knows that this change has inspired a lot of change among our people, we want to see clean government. We want to see a government that really, honestly systematically addresses the concerns of our people.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
