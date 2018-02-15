Khoza feels vindicated after speaking out against Zuma
Makhosi Khoza resigned last year after the KwaZulu-Natal ANC charged her for bringing the party into disrepute.
JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Makhosi Khoza says she feels vindicated after speaking out against Jacob Zuma.
Khoza resigned from the ANC last year after she was charged by the party in KwaZulu-Natal for bringing it into disrepute.
The former MP also received death threats after strongly criticising Zuma.
Khoza says the trauma that Zuma has put the country through is now over.
As someone who grew up in the ANC, she says although this signals a new beginning for the party, she won't be rushing back.
“I first want to see if it is real, give me time to observe the change first.”
Khoza says those who conspired with Zuma need to be criminally charged and prosecuted.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.