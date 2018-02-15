Khoza feels vindicated after speaking out against Zuma

Makhosi Khoza resigned last year after the KwaZulu-Natal ANC charged her for bringing the party into disrepute.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Makhosi Khoza says she feels vindicated after speaking out against Jacob Zuma.

Khoza resigned from the ANC last year after she was charged by the party in KwaZulu-Natal for bringing it into disrepute.

The former MP also received death threats after strongly criticising Zuma.

Khoza says the trauma that Zuma has put the country through is now over.

As someone who grew up in the ANC, she says although this signals a new beginning for the party, she won't be rushing back.

“I first want to see if it is real, give me time to observe the change first.”

Khoza says those who conspired with Zuma need to be criminally charged and prosecuted.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)