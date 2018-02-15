Keeping up with the Ramaphosas: Meet SA's new first family

Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in as South Africa's new president on Thursday, 15 February, meaning the country has a new first family.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa welcomed a new president on Thursday 15 February in Cyril Ramaphosa and along with him comes a new first family. But, who are Ramaphosa's wife and children?

Unlike the wives and children of former presidents Nelson Mandela and Jacob Zuma, Ramaphosa, like former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, has managed to mostly keep his family out of the spotlight.

However, the Ramaphosas have now been thrust into the spotlight and will naturally receive more attention.

Here's the little that we know about them, so far:

MRS RAMAPHOSA

Dr Tshepo Motsepe is a qualified medical doctor with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a Master of Public Health [MPH] in Maternal Child Health and Aging from the Harvard School of Public Health. She also has a host of other qualifications in business and entrepreneurship.

Motsepe is the older sister of South African business mogul, Patrice Motsepe and has a sister, Bridgette Radebe, who is married to Minister in the Presidency, Jeff Radebe.

Motsepe is Ramaphosa's second wife and they have three children together.

Ramaphosa was previously married to businesswoman, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa, with whom he has one child. The couple divorced.

CHILDREN

Not much is known about the Ramaphosa children. Media reports about them are very scarce and they are seemingly not on social media.

Son - Andile Ramaphosa: There is a Twitter account using the name Andile Ramaphosa, but it's not verified, neither is it very active.

Son - Tumelo Ramaphosa: Just like his father, Tumelo Ramaphosa is a businessman. He is the CEO StudEx Wild Life.

He has a Master of Science qualification from the Hult International Business School and is based in San Francisco.

There are two other Ramaphosa children - two daughters-, however, there is no publicly available information on them. More information could be available during the course of Ramaphosa's Presidency.