Go

Hawks raid: State set to oppose Gupta sibling's bail bid

The Hawks arrested three suspects in early morning raids in Johannesburg on Wednesday while two more are expected to hand themselves over to the police on Thursday.

Hawks and SAPS officials at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg during a raid on 14 February 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
11 hours ago

PRETORIA – As the state capture noose tightens around the Guptas, it’s understood that at least one of the controversial siblings will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrates court on Thursday.

The Hawks arrested three suspects in early morning raids in Johannesburg on Wednesday, while two more are expected to hand themselves over to the police today.

It’s understood that the State will oppose the bail application of a Gupta sibling who is expected to appear in court today because he owns property abroad and is considered a flight risk.

The five suspects will face charges of fraud and corruption related to Estina dairy farm project near Vrede.

It’s alleged that more than R100 million of state funds was channelled through the project, ultimately making its way out of the country and into Gupta bank accounts.

The Hawks raided the Free State Agriculture Department as well as Premier Ace Magashiule’s offices last month.

It’s unclear whether the ANC secretary-general may soon have his name added to the charge sheet.

WATCH: Hawks raid Gupta family compound

Timeline

