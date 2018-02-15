Gupta lieutenant Ashu Chawla confident of his innocence
Chawla and seven other suspects face charges of fraud, money laundering and Contravention of the Companies Act.
PRETORIA - Ashu Chawla, one of the Guptas top lieutenants, says he is confident he will be acquitted on charges related to the Estina Dairy Farm scandal.
Chawla and seven other suspects, including Varun Gupta and Nazeem Howa, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court o n Thursday.
Seven of the accused have been granted bail, while the police still need to confirm the address of one of the suspects.
The group faces charges of fraud, money laundering and Contravention of the Companies Act.
Chawla says in an affidavit that he denies he participated in the offenses as charged, adding that he believes the State has a weak case against him.
This approach is shared by former Oakbay chief executive Howa, who says there is no reasonable prospect of a case against him succeeding.
All the accused have agreed to hand over their passports.
Meanwhile, the Hawks say they consider Ajay Gupta a fugitive from justice, because he failed to hand himself over to the authorities in order to appear in court on Thursday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
CT road closures for State of the Nation Address
-
Malema: We'll give Ramaphosa chance to deliver Sona peacefully
-
Hawks call on fugitive Ajay Gupta to hand himself over
-
New-look SA to harness growth, skirt Moody's rating cut
-
New President Cyril Ramaphosa vows to serve the people of SA
-
Police raid office building in Bloemfontein CBD, seize drugs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.