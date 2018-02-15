Gupta family member, 4 others to appear in court following Hawks raids
The Hawks arrested three of the suspects in Johannesburg on Wednesday, while two are expected to hand themselves over to the authorities this morning.
PRETORIA – Five people, including at least one member of the Gupta family, are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrates court on Thursday.
The investigation relates to the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede.
The Hawks have remained mum on the names and details of the suspects but at least one of them is believed to be one of the Gupta brothers.
It’s understood that President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane, who is a business partner and associate of the controversial family, may also make an appearance in the dock.
The arrests on Wednesday follow search and seizure operations last month at the Free State Agriculture Department as well as Premier Ace Magashule’s offices.
The Public Protector released a report this week which found that the contract between the provincial government and Estina was unlawful and was not concluded in terms of Treasury guidelines.
More than R100 million of state finds were allegedly siphoned from the project in order to benefit the Guptas.
