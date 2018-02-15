Govt: No need for Ramaphosa to be sworn in as acting president
In a late night address, a reluctant former president Jacob Zuma announced his decision to abide by the ANC’s deadline to quit by midnight.
JOHANNESBURG - Government says that deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is now automatically the acting president of the country and does not need to be sworn in for this position.
In a late night address, a reluctant former president Jacob Zuma announced his decision to abide by the ANC’s deadline to quit by midnight.
Zuma’s resignation created a vacancy in the office of the president.
WATCH: President Jacob Zuma resigns
According to the Constitution, the deputy president therefore becomes the acting president until the National Assembly elects a new president of the republic.
Therefore, Ramaphosa remains deputy president and acting president of the country at this point.
Because Ramaphosa has already affirmed to faithfulness to the republic, he does not need to repeat this for any subsequent term as acting president.
Ramaphosa still needs to be elected as president of the country and that is set to take place in Parliament this afternoon.
At the same time, the ANC has refused to give reasons for its decision to recall Zuma, saying the matter is closed and further engagements with Zuma will happen outside of the media space.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
-
[WATCH] The curtain drops: Zuma moments we’ll never forget
-
Fate of some ministers hangs in balance as Ramaphosa takes over
-
Patricia de Lille's battle is not over yet
-
[WATCH] Maimane weighs in on Zuma resignation
-
[WATCH] EFF reacts to Zuma's resignation
-
Khoza feels vindicated after speaking out against Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.