Govt: No need for Ramaphosa to be sworn in as acting president

In a late night address, a reluctant former president Jacob Zuma announced his decision to abide by the ANC’s deadline to quit by midnight.

JOHANNESBURG - Government says that deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is now automatically the acting president of the country and does not need to be sworn in for this position.

Zuma’s resignation created a vacancy in the office of the president.

WATCH: President Jacob Zuma resigns

According to the Constitution, the deputy president therefore becomes the acting president until the National Assembly elects a new president of the republic.

Therefore, Ramaphosa remains deputy president and acting president of the country at this point.

Because Ramaphosa has already affirmed to faithfulness to the republic, he does not need to repeat this for any subsequent term as acting president.

Ramaphosa still needs to be elected as president of the country and that is set to take place in Parliament this afternoon.

At the same time, the ANC has refused to give reasons for its decision to recall Zuma, saying the matter is closed and further engagements with Zuma will happen outside of the media space.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)