Fate of some ministers hangs in balance as Ramaphosa takes over

Ministers under Jacob Zuma's administration who may face the axe include Mosebenzi Zwane, Bathabile Dlamini and Faith Muthambi.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties say Cyril Ramaphosa’s first order of business as the country's new president should be to remove all ministers implicated in state capture.

They say they will support him if he deals decisively with corruption, particularly at state-owned companies.

WATCH: Ramaphosa's first address in Parliament as SA president

With the exception of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which abandoned Thursday’s sitting, opposition parties wished Ramaphosa well and say they hope he can turn around the country’s misfortunes.

While the Democratic Alliance and the EFF insist that South Africans must vote for a new president, other opposition parties say they will support Ramaphosa if he focuses on improving the lives of South Africans.

EFF President Julius Malema addresses the media after the party walked out of the National Assembly. BM #Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/SVUuoDtQCF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2018

The IFP’s Narend Singh says incompetent ministers must immediately be shown the door.

“You will get rid of the scourge of corruption, you will inspire hope in all South Africans and international investors.”

The United Democratic Movement’s Bantu Holomisa adds: “Let us take courage in this historical victory of the people and push forward the struggle against poverty, unemployment, inequality and corruption.”

The African Christian Democratic Party’s (ACDP) Kenneth Meshoe says Ramaphosa must surround himself with a team of ministers of integrity.

His State of the Nation Address on Friday night will be closely watched for the steps he plans to take to deal with issues of corruption and state capture, which dogged Jacob Zuma's Presidency.

RESHUFFLE

Questions have been raised about if or when there will be a Cabinet reshuffle and who is in the firing line.

Speculation is already starting to mount over changes Ramaphosa might make to the Cabinet and deputy ministers he has inherited from Zuma.

It will be up to Ramaphosa to choose his deputy, but the big question is whether Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will deliver next week's budget speech.

Gigaba is due to deliver the speech unless he is removed or replaced in the next few days.

Jon Foster-Pedley, from the Henley Business School of South Africa, says issues around Gigaba’s governance have been raised.

“Is he the man who will deliver the budget speech, bring stability and have the capacity to deal with the new leadership or is he somebody who needs to be moved to another portfolio?”

Some members of the public enterprises' parliamentary committee say they don't trust Minister Lynne Brown after the way she handled corruption at Eskom.

Her position may also be at stake if there's a Cabinet reshuffle.

Other ministers under Zuma's administration who may face the axe include Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and Public Service Minister Faith Muthambi.

At the same time, the ANC veteran's league is calling on Cabinet ministers implicated in the Public Protector's state capture report to resign and hand themselves over to the police.

The league says following Zuma's resignation and the swearing in of President Ramaphosa, the country needs a renewed Cabinet.

ANC veteran's league's Snuki Zikalala says Ramaphosa must take swift action.

“The president of the ANC and of the country currently will have to take swift action against the team of ministers who are implicated in state capture. I think they should resign on their own.”

He says Ramaphosa leading government means a renewed hope for South Africans.

“This will definitely usher a new dawn in our country where we are looking forward to stability in the country, we are looking forward to certainty in the country.”

#Ramaphosa Bheki Cele says he believes President Ramaphosa will take the party forward CA pic.twitter.com/oACaveh7ve — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)