Defence: Henri van Breda had no motive to attack family

The defense and State have wrapped up closing arguments in the murder trial and judgment is expected on 23 April.

CAPE TOWN – Henri van Breda's lawyer says his client had no motive to attack his family.

The defense and State have wrapped up closing arguments in the murder trial and judgment is expected on 23 April.

Van Breda is accused of murdering his mother, father and brother and trying to murder his sister.

Defense advocate Pieter Botha has argued that the State did not present any evidence of any underlying frustration, brewing tension or unresolved issues that could've triggered Henri van Breda to attack his family.

Botha argues that the evidence actually points to the contrary, citing testimony from Andre van Breda that described the Van Bredas as a close-knit and loving family.

During his closing argument, Botha also gave a reason for Van Breda's alleged blackout on that night, for a period of two hours and 40 minutes.

He claims that Van Breda had been suffering from juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, and that he'd had a seizure after his family was attacked.

Botha says the State has not been able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Henri was the attacker.

But the prosecution has argued that the circumstantial evidence is so overwhelming, that there can't have been any other person behind the murders other than Van Breda.