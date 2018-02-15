De Lille shifts her focus to CT residents

De Lille survived the DA motion by one vote and there were three abstentions.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille says she will focus on the residents of Cape Town and continue to work with other Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders after a failed motion of no confidence in her.

De Lille survived the DA motion by one vote and there were three abstentions. She thanked councillors for their support, saying that they showed courage and conviction.

The mayor was not in council for the vote after she stormed out following the Speaker's decision to have an open vote.

A court on Wednesday ruled it's the Speaker's decision whether or not to call a secret ballot.

The DA had accused her of bringing it into disrepute, among other things.

#DeLille Councillors enter the Mayors Office in song. Celebrating after her survival of the motion of no confidence CA pic.twitter.com/5lUuNAO2Z7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2018

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the DA-led City of Cape Town has called for unity within the DA caucus.

He was reacting to de Lille’s narrow escape from a vote of no confidence.

Council chief whip Shaun August says removing de Lille without allowing her to defend maladministration allegations levelled against her is the wrong move.

“We feel the party should deal with the charges.”

As it turned out, there was no removal. Of the 224 councillors who voted, 109 voted for the motion and 110 voted against it.

Of the 152 DA council members, 108 voted in favour of the motion and 44 councillors voted against it.

