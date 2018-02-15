De Lille awaits fate on future as CT mayor

The Speaker of the City of Cape Town will make a call on Thursday on whether councilors will be allowed to vote in secret when a motion of no confidence in Mayor Patrícia de Lille is tabled.

This follows a court ruling on Wednesday on an application brought by the Cape Town mayor.

She wanted the court to compel council to hold the vote in secret but High Court Judge Robert Henney ruled that it is up to the Speaker to decide.

De Lille embarked on her court action after an instruction by the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s James Selfe that caucus members are bound by a majority decision seeking her removal.

After taking legal advice, the party changed its view, saying that members are now free to vote according to their conscience.

Judge Henney says that De Lille had grounds to seek court intervention in the matter.

"The Speaker of the City of Cape Town should be mindful in exercising its discretion that in the party caucus of the DA, there's no agreement between the members of the Caucus."

De Lille says she will abide by the outcomes of the council vote.

WATCH: De Lille happy with High Court verdict