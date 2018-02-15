Apology to Gengezi Mgidlana
EWN has been instructed to apologise to Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana.
Between October 09 and October 12, 2017, Eyewitness News (EWN) ran a series of five news articles related to the dismissal of suspended head of Parliamentary Protection Services, Zelda Holtzman.
In one of these articles, published on October 11, 2017, and titled “Zelda Holtzman: Parly’s reason for dismissal almost laughable”, EWN failed to include Gengenzi Mgidlana’s denial of the allegations against him. The denial was reflected in the other four articles.
EWN also stated incorrectly that Ms. Holtzman was found guilty of three of the 14 charges against her. According to a statement from Parliament on Ms. Holtzman’s dismissal, Ms. Holtzman was in fact sanctioned for four of the charges against her.
The independent chairperson of the disciplinary inquiry into the charges against her recommended “sanctions of dismissal for three of these charges and a final written warning for one of them.”
EWN regrets the errors and apologises to Mr. Mgidlana.
Visit www.presscouncil.org.za for the full finding.
