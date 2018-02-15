Popular Topics
ANC mum on reasons for recalling Jacob Zuma

During an interview with the South African Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday Zuma said he was not told why he must step down.

Jacob Zuma announces his resignation as the president of South Africa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 14 February 2018. Picture: AFP
Jacob Zuma announces his resignation as the president of South Africa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 14 February 2018. Picture: AFP
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) is remaining mum on why it decided to recall Jacob Zuma as president of the Republic.

The party says that if there are any issues to iron out, it will discuss them with Zuma but outside of the media space.

During an interview with the South African Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday, Zuma said he was not told why he must step down.

The ANC's Pule Mabe would not be drawn on the reasons for the recall.

“Look, we’ve recalled President Zuma, he has resigned and from where we’re sitting the matter is closed. We’re now working on the swearing in of the new president of the Republic and we’re moving forward.

“We’re not going to be entertaining this question going forward. It’s time to move forward now.”

