All systems go for Sona, says Parliament
Debate on the State of the Nation Address will follow on Monday, with the new president expected to reply on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament says that it is all systems go for the State of the Nation Address (Sona) to be delivered on Friday evening.
It has also confirmed a change in Thursday afternoon’s agenda to elect a new president.
Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the African National Congress (ANC)’s weekly caucus meeting this hour, ahead of his swearing-in as head of state.
Political parties have agreed to amend this afternoon’s agenda to swear in a new president.
It was due to debate a motion of no confidence in Jacob Zuma, who has since resigned.
Meanwhile, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, has confirmed receiving Jacob Zuma's official letter of resignation as the president of South Africa.
Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says that Sona and the Budget speech will be crucial as potential investors will be watching.
Nene was sacked in 2015 during on of Zuma's many Cabinet reshuffles.
He says that the country is not short of policies but there is no implimentation.
"As long as the institution is intact, which is the Treasury in this instance, if you're asking about the minister, so if you have an institution that is fully functional, as I used to know it, I have no reason to doubt its ability to carry forward the policies of the country."
