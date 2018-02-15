Hawks confirm Ajay Gupta is now a fugitive

The Gupta brother was due to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court today and he failed to do so.

JOHANNESBURG – Ajay Gupta has failed to hand himself over to the Hawks and is now a fugitive.

Gupta’s lawyer and the Hawks had an agreement that he would hand himself in, in relation to an ongoing investigation over the Estina Dairy Farm in Vrede in the Free State.

The Gupta brother was due to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court today and he failed to do so.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are looking for Gupta.

“We made contact with Ajay Gupta’s lawyers yesterday and as such we are expecting them to respond, they haven’t responded. So, we now regard Mr Ajay Gupta, of course, as a fugitive. We know for a fact that he’s got protectors and those protectors should know that they are actually aiding and abetting a fugitive.”

Mulaudzi has also pleaded with Gupta to hand himself in.

“We can confirm that he was supposed to appear in court today but didn’t, hence now there is a search party out.”

However, he could not comment on speculation that there is a warrant of arrest for Duduzane Zuma.

“That is a matter that we will deal with once we have finalised this process. There’s still an ongoing investigation, this is just phase 1 of what we’re doing. So, we cannot at this stage confirm that.”

The Bloemfontein Magistrates Court granted bail to eight of the seven accused who appeared in court on Thursday.

They face charges including fraud and money laundering in connection with the Estina project.

The court granted the three state officials bail of R10,000, while four of the accused linked to the Guptas, including one of the family members, were granted bail of R200,000 each.