Agri WC claims City of CT misled public on day zero
Agri Western Cape says the agriculture sector in the province hasn't even been using any of the city's water.
CAPE TOWN - Agri Western Cape says the City of Cape Town has misled people about the reasons behind the day zero extension.
The city has moved day zero to 4 June 2018 due to the "continued decline in agricultural usage" and the result of Capetonians reducing their water usage.
But Agri Western Cape says the agriculture sector in the province hasn't even been using any of the city's water.
Agri Western Cape CEO Carl Opperman says the national Water Department has allocated a certain amount of water to the sector, but this allocation has been reduced significantly over the past few months.
“We knew that when our quota had been used at 100%, there would be no more water for allocation.”
Opperman says where the allocated water has run out, they've managed the situation, like using limited available water for higher value crops like orchards and vineyards.
“It had nothing to do with the city’s water. Out of the whole unit, they’ve got 70% and we’ve got 30% to which we are curtailed. We’ve never used their water.”
Eyewitness News is still waiting on the city for comment.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[WATCH] The curtain drops: Zuma moments we’ll never forget
-
Fate of some ministers hangs in balance as Ramaphosa takes over
-
Patricia de Lille's battle is not over yet
-
[WATCH] Maimane weighs in on Zuma resignation
-
Oxfam sex scandal prompts ‘disappointed’ Tutu to step down as ambassador
-
[WATCH] EFF reacts to Zuma's resignation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.