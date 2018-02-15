Agri WC claims City of CT misled public on day zero

Agri Western Cape says the agriculture sector in the province hasn't even been using any of the city's water.

CAPE TOWN - Agri Western Cape says the City of Cape Town has misled people about the reasons behind the day zero extension.

The city has moved day zero to 4 June 2018 due to the "continued decline in agricultural usage" and the result of Capetonians reducing their water usage.

But Agri Western Cape says the agriculture sector in the province hasn't even been using any of the city's water.

Agri Western Cape CEO Carl Opperman says the national Water Department has allocated a certain amount of water to the sector, but this allocation has been reduced significantly over the past few months.

“We knew that when our quota had been used at 100%, there would be no more water for allocation.”

Opperman says where the allocated water has run out, they've managed the situation, like using limited available water for higher value crops like orchards and vineyards.

“It had nothing to do with the city’s water. Out of the whole unit, they’ve got 70% and we’ve got 30% to which we are curtailed. We’ve never used their water.”

Eyewitness News is still waiting on the city for comment.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)