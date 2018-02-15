Accused in Estina Dairy Farm case granted bail
Former Oakbay chief executives Varun Gupta and Nazeem Howa, as well as current CEO Ronica Ragavan are among those in the dock.
JOHANNESBURG – Seven of the eight suspects in the Estina Dairy Farm investigation have been granted bail ranging from R10,000 to R200,000.
The accused applied for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday where they face charges including fraud and money laundering.
Former Oakbay chief executives Varun Gupta and Nazeem Howa, as well as current CEO Ronica Ragavan are among those in the dock.
Three of the accused are senior officials in the Free State Agriculture Department.
Varun Gupta and three business associates were each granted bail of R200,000 while the three state officials were granted bail of R10,000 each.
The police are still trying to confirm the address of one of the accused leading to this matter being postponed.
All those in the dock told the court they intended pleading not guilty to the charges.
The State did not oppose bail and was satisfied that the accused did not pose a flight risk.
The matter has been postponed until August.
More in Local
-
[WATCH] The curtain drops: Zuma moments we’ll never forget
-
Fate of some ministers hangs in balance as Ramaphosa takes over
-
Patricia de Lille's battle is not over yet
-
[WATCH] Maimane weighs in on Zuma resignation
-
Oxfam sex scandal prompts ‘disappointed’ Tutu to step down as ambassador
-
[WATCH] EFF reacts to Zuma's resignation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.