7 suspects, including Gupta family member, in court
The Hawks say that they have identified 13 suspects in connection with charges of fraud and corruption, eight of whom are appearing in court today, two are still being sought, while three are abroad.
BLOEMFONTEIN - Seven suspects, including a Gupta family member and several of the family's lieutenants, have so far been called to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrates court on charges of fraud and corruption.
Varun Gupta, Oakbay chief executive Ronica Ragavan, former Oakbay chief executive Nazeem Howa and Gupta business associate Ashu Chawla are in the dock.
Those four are standing alongside three senior officials in the Free State government, while another suspect is expected to appear in court later today.
The accused are expected to launch a bail application.
[WATCH] The suspects in the Vrede Dairy Farm Project case arrive in the Bloemfontein magistrates court. More information to follow.#GuptaCourt pic.twitter.com/vJG4gOK6rt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2018
#GuptaCourt BB pic.twitter.com/ZXjykbIUbl— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2018
