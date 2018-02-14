Zuma will face Parly process if he refuses to resign – Mantashe
Gwede Mantashe was addressing a Nelson Mandela centenary event in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Ten days after the African National Congress’ (ANC) top six first approached Jacob Zuma to ask him to step aside, the president is still in office and there's no word on whether he will heed the call to step down.
In the face of a recalcitrant head of state, the ANC’s national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, says that if Zuma refuses to resign, the party has no option but to subject him to a parliamentary process.
“We never wanted the president to be subjected to a motion of no confidence and all those things. We hoped that the president would see reason and step down himself.”
Mantashe was addressing a Nelson Mandela centenary event in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, big business is cheering President Zuma’s recall.
Business Leadership South Africa is hopeful the economy will bounce back.
At the same time, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry believes investor confidence has been given a boost with Zuma’s recall.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
