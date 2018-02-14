Zuma: There’s a rush to get rid of me
President Zuma has warned that his comrades in the ANC might regret their decision.
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma says he has never defied the leadership of the African National Congress (ANC), and that the call for him to resign is unfair because no one has told him what he’s done wrong.
In an exclusive interview with the SABC on Wednesday afternoon, Zuma says he was confronted by the top six, but they couldn’t answer his questions about his recall.
“During discussions, I asked what the problem was and why must I be persuaded to resign… and of course, the officials couldn’t tell me what I’ve done wrong.”
Zuma says there seems to be a rush to get rid of him.
“They are rushing, and I’ve been told that there’s going to be a vote of no confidence on Thursday. Nobody has even approached me... I don’t understand this sudden rush.”
WATCH: Jacob Zuma addresses the nation
However, he’s warned that his comrades in the ANC might regret their decision.
“You don’t force people just because you have authority. I think we’ve been plunged into a crisis that my comrades will come to regret.”
In the live interview, which was broadcast on international platforms like CNN, BBC and SkyNews; Zuma also said he tried to protect Thabo Mbeki before he was recalled.
“When the NEC discussed this matter, I was among those who said we shouldn’t recall Mbeki because we’d be creating a bad president. I suggested we talk to him and make arrangements over how he was going to perform his duties.”
. @Julius_S_Malema responds to Zuma's claim that he was against Mbeki's recall. pic.twitter.com/Wg5Q80n1RC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018
[WATCH] Blue-light convoy presumably carrying a high-profile politician arrives at Zuma's residence after #ZumaResponds pic.twitter.com/hStWwjy5Rd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018
