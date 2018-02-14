Woman killed in Elsies River building fire

The fire broke out on the corner of Epping and 19th Avenue on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A woman has died in a fire in Elsies River.

About 30 people were evacuated from the building.

Fire and Rescue’s Theo Layne says, “The fire safety investigators are on the scene and will determine the status of the building.”

