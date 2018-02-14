Woman accused of hiring hitman to kill husband applies for bail
Magdalene Titus is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her husband in December.
CAPE TOWN - An Oudtshoorn councillor implicated in her husband's murder is expected to apply for bail on Wednesday.
Magdalene Titus is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her husband, Preston Titus, in December.
It's alleged Titus offered a hitman R30,000 to kill her husband, who was an SANDF official.
The staff sergeant's body was found in his bedroom on 1 December.
He'd been stabbed in the head and arm.
A friend of the accused, Natasha Stuurman, is also implicated and her bail application will be heard later this month.
The alleged hitman, Justice Mooi, was denied bail last month.
The court also sentenced the widow's former driver, Sixabiso Klip to 15 years for murder and the possession of a dangerous weapon after he entered into a plea bargain with the State.
It's believed the alleged killers called off two previous attempts to have Titus murdered.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Police identify man allegedly mauled by pride of lions
-
Court: Council Speaker must decide on secret ballot in de Lille motion
-
ANC in WC asks Zille to postpone Sopa
-
'Warnings & threats' as Zuma responds to recall
-
ANC believes ‘disciplined member’ Zuma will resign
-
Parliament committee orders Prasa to urgently reopen CT’s central line
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.