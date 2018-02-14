Woman accused of hiring hitman to kill husband applies for bail

Magdalene Titus is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her husband in December.

CAPE TOWN - An Oudtshoorn councillor implicated in her husband's murder is expected to apply for bail on Wednesday.

Magdalene Titus is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her husband, Preston Titus, in December.

It's alleged Titus offered a hitman R30,000 to kill her husband, who was an SANDF official.

The staff sergeant's body was found in his bedroom on 1 December.

He'd been stabbed in the head and arm.

A friend of the accused, Natasha Stuurman, is also implicated and her bail application will be heard later this month.

The alleged hitman, Justice Mooi, was denied bail last month.

The court also sentenced the widow's former driver, Sixabiso Klip to 15 years for murder and the possession of a dangerous weapon after he entered into a plea bargain with the State.

It's believed the alleged killers called off two previous attempts to have Titus murdered.

