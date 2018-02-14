[WATCH] President Zuma: I've done nothing wrong

This comes after the ANC earlier announced its MPs will vote with opposition parties in a motion of no confidence against President Zuma at Parliament on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - After being recalled by the ANC, President Jacob Zuma has addressed the nation on live TV, saying no

one has been able to tell him what he's done wrong.

In an exclusive live interview with the SABC, he said the call for him to resign was unfair.

This comes after the ANC earlier announced its MPs will vote with opposition parties in a motion of no confidence against him at Parliament on Thursday.

WATCH: Jacob Zuma addresses the nation

#ZumaExit Zuma: I asked what was the problem. Why must I be persuaded? Have I done anything wrong. And they couldn't say. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#ZumaExit zuma: Some has said the only thing left for Zuma is to resign or they will impeach me. But none of the top 6 could say what they are not happy with. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#zumaExit Zuma: I don't think they know what they are talking about when they say there are now two centres of power. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#zumaExit Zuma: I heard that "zuma must not deliver SONA" and also "Zuma must be removed in this conference before we go". — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#ZumaExit Zuma: This discussion is not an innocent discussion. I explained to the comrades, because you were sent by the Working Committee I'm not persuaded. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#zumaExit zuma is explaining that he proposed that he told the top six that he will be willing to resign - but wants to find a middle on the time frame of only after June. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#ZumaExit zuma: This year SA is chairing BRICS and others. We will have an opportunity to work together and people will see we are working for unity. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#zumaexit Zuma : I said I wanted to work together - appear in the public together. So that we help strengthen the ANC in the coming elections. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#ZumaExit Zuma: to also remove the perception that Zuma has been elbowed out... I go in June. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#ZumaExit Zuma: I have complained that this thing is being discussed in the public. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#ZumaExit Zuma: I said I have a big difficulty. No body said that the package that I proposed is being discussed in the NEC. They only discussed whether I will resign - not the timing. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#ZumaExit Zuma: I think it is unfair. I said I spent a bit of time in the ANC - and never have I said I feel the decision is not right. I said if you want to recall - recall me. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#ZumaExit Zuma: I said you go back and speak to the NEC. I think it is important for me to say this. People are saying Zuma is defiant, no I'm not. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#ZumaExit Zuma: I feel I have been victimized here. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#ZumaExit zuma: I feel the decision taken by the ANC is not right. That is not how we do things. My resignation has been forced on me. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#ZumaExit Zuma: You don't force people. Because I have authority..... — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#ZumaExit Zuma: I will make a statement around this matter. I think it's important. This interview has been helpful. I have been portrayed as this person who is defying the ANC. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#ZumaExit Zuma: I need to be convinced. What are the reasons. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#ZumaExit zuma: Why cut it now. I do have a problem, I joined the ANC when I was very young. I have been going to places knowing that I could be killed. It's the first time that I feel the leadership is being unfair. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#ZumaExit Zuma concludes. He says he will release a statement today. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

Earlier on Wednesday, speaking after addressing ANC MPs at their caucus meeting at Parliament, party treasurer-general Paul Mashatile told journalists that South Africans could not be expected to wait any longer for Zuma to resign.

"It is very clear that for us as the leadership of the ANC, We can no longer wait beyond today. We don't want to keep South Africa waiting. If President Zuma will at some point respond, he will respond but we can't continue waiting."