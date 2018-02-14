Popular Topics
[WATCH] President Zuma: I've done nothing wrong

This comes after the ANC earlier announced its MPs will vote with opposition parties in a motion of no confidence against President Zuma at Parliament on Thursday.

President Jacob Zuma briefs the nation a day after the ANC NEC announced the decision to recall him. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
President Jacob Zuma briefs the nation a day after the ANC NEC announced the decision to recall him. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - After being recalled by the ANC, President Jacob Zuma has addressed the nation on live TV, saying no
one has been able to tell him what he's done wrong.

In an exclusive live interview with the SABC, he said the call for him to resign was unfair.

This comes after the ANC earlier announced its MPs will vote with opposition parties in a motion of no confidence against him at Parliament on Thursday.

WATCH: Jacob Zuma addresses the nation

Earlier on Wednesday, speaking after addressing ANC MPs at their caucus meeting at Parliament, party treasurer-general Paul Mashatile told journalists that South Africans could not be expected to wait any longer for Zuma to resign.

"It is very clear that for us as the leadership of the ANC, We can no longer wait beyond today. We don't want to keep South Africa waiting. If President Zuma will at some point respond, he will respond but we can't continue waiting."

Timeline

