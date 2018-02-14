[WATCH] Chief whips meet, agree Zuma recall going ahead

The EFF’s motion – with amendments from the ANC – will be debated and voted on during a plenary that starts at 2pm.

CAPE TOWN - The chief whips of political parties have met at Parliament to discuss Thursday's motion of no confidence against President Zuma.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says the ANC has a clear plan following tomorrow's vote of no confidence in the president, with a morning sitting on Friday to elect a new resident, subject to availability of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, or a judge nominated by him.

This would be followed by the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Friday evening.

The ANC says it has resolved that its President Cyril Ramaphosa should deliver the Sona, with general agreement among parties that the speech should be on Friday.

Mthembu says the nation must now move on.

“The ANC would like the people of South Africa to stop their anxiety in terms of what is happening in our country. We would like all of us to move forward. Indeed, we would like Parliament to continue with its business.”

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete says as there’s no letter of resignation from Zuma as yet, they will start planning.

She says they believe Parliament did everything it was supposed to do given the information it had.

Mbete says the president was elected by the National Assembly and will have to be removed by the National Assembly, saying there will be a joint sitting of both houses for the Sona on Friday.

#ZumaRecall EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu - agreeing to programme and to "a new minister Finance" delivering Budget next Wednesday. GD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#ZumaRecall Mbete says decision on Motion of no confidence will be open vote and not secret ballot. GD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#ZumaRecall Mthembu: Plan is for morning sitting Fri to elect President, subject to availability of chief Justice or judge nominated by him. Then SONA in the evening... GD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2018

#ZumaRecall Mbete: Logistics for SONA won't be 100% percent the same, but largely the same...

Earlier on Wednesday National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has sent a letter to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Julius Malema informing him that she had decided to reschedule the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma for Thursday 15 February at 2pm.

A statement issued by Parliament says that the Speaker’s decision was made after consultation with the leader of government business and the chief whip of the ANC and is subject to the National Assembly’s Programme Committee agreeing to the scheduling of a sitting for 15 February 2018.