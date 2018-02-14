'Warnings & threats' as Zuma responds to recall

In an interview with the SABC, President Jacob Zuma says he thinks South Africa has been plunged into a crisis that his ANC comrades might regret.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has now broken his silence, saying no one has been able to tell him what he’s done wrong.

In an exclusive interview with the SABC on Wednesday afternoon, Zuma said the call for him to resign is unfair.

“During discussions, I asked what the problem was and why must I be persuaded to resign? And of course, the officials couldn’t tell me what I’ve done wrong.”

The question that is being asked at the Luthuli House is: Why did Zuma see the need to come out publicly and take on the party’s leadership head-on?

He’s issued threats and warnings to the ANC leadership.

He says if the ANC is not careful on how it deals with his removal it would cause bigger problems. He mentioned the possibility of a breakaway party and violence.

“I think we’re being plunged into a crisis my leaders might regret.”

He says he agreed to meet ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa last week to hold discussions to ease tensions within the party.

The president says he’s open to more discussions, but he believes the ANC is rushing, adding he thinks there should be a transition of power before he goes.

“The president [Ramaphosa] will then lead the organisation in the campaign.”

Zuma says he doesn’t understand why the country is spending more time discussing his exit than policy.

“The only difference is now some of the people who were raising the issue are now in the leadership.”

The president also says he proposed stepping down after June.

Zuma says his timeframe for the resignation was meant to create certainty and unity.

Zuma also warned the ANC that African leaders might not want to work well with Ramaphosa, mentioning that many leaders in the continent warned the ruling party’s leader against removing him before his term ends.

The ANC has said it has noted the decision by the NEC to recall President Zuma.

The governing party says the president has committed to delivering a statement in response to his recall.

Meanwhile, a motorcade, that appears to be that of Ramaphosa, has been seen entering Zuma’s official residence in Pretoria.

Earlier on Wednesday, ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile confirmed Zuma must resign on Wednesday or face a motion of no confidence on Thursday.

That sitting has been approved and confirmed by Speaker Baleka Mbete.

The ANC gave an update on its decision to recall the president, confirming that Zuma only has Wednesday to step down as head of state.

If he refuses, the opposition’s motion of no confidence will be amended to include the governing party’s reasons for removing him.