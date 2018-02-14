Van Breda trial: Defence seeks to throw forensic evidence in doubt

One of the most incriminating findings forensic analyst James Stewart presented was that Van Breda’s hair was found on his sister Marli’s T-shirt and in her hand.

CAPE TOWN - In the latest in the Henri van Breda murder trial, the young man’s lawyer has continued his attack on the credibility of the State’s evidence, this time zoning in on forensic analysis.

The defence has been trying to undermine the State’s case by picking apart its circumstantial evidence in closing arguments.

One of the most incriminating findings forensic analyst James Stewart presented was that Van Breda’s hair was found on his sister Marli’s T-shirt and in her hand.

He said this could’ve happened if she’d violently pulled the hair from his head.

But advocate Pieter Botha has argued that there are several factors that emerged during cross-examination which unravelled this evidence - the samples weren’t sealed when Stewart received them; Stewart lied about having no prior knowledge about where the samples had been found; the hair in Marli’s hand and on her T-shirt was too long to be Van Breda’s.

Stewart conceded that the hairs found on her could’ve gotten there if Marli grabbed onto a towel or cushion used by EMS personnel who treated her.

Stewart admitted that not all the hair samples could be linked to the family members, although this wasn’t in his report.

Botha argues that the evidence shows the unidentified hairs on her T-shirt could be that of one of the assailants.

Van Breda has claimed that two intruders broke into the family home on the fateful night his parents and brother were murder and his sister seriously injured.

